Madhya Pradesh: Suspecting ‘booster’ dose malpractice, Agar Malwa health officer prohibits first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The chief medical health officer (CMHO) in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district issued an order on Tuesday morning prohibiting the administration of first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to counter the alleged malpractice of people taking a third or ‘booster’ dose by faking their credentials.

The order, which said permission from a concerned revenue officer was needed for anyone to avail the first dose, was withdrawn on Tuesday night.

CMHO Agar-Malwa Dr SS Malviya told The Indian Express: “We have withdrawn the order but we will set up mechanisms to ensure people who are coming for the first dose have not received any dose before it.”

According to Dr Malvika, Agar Malwa district has completed 100 per cent coverage for the first dose and 90 per cent for the second dose.

A sudden spike in first-dose administration despite covering the entire population had triggered the order, he said.

The order was issued after learning through the media that people who had completed both their doses were coming for another dose, considering it as a booster shot, after changing their mobile number given for registration.

For the record, India has not yet begun administering booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The now-cancelled order also mandated that in case nurses or staff were found administering the first dose without due permission, they would have to pay for those doses from their pocket.

Dr Malvika added that the order was cancelled after discussion with senior officers in the state and now internal checks would be conducted to ensure there are no malpractices.