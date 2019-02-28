Madhya Pradesh: SP transferred after FIR filed against Congress MLA’s son

The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred a police official, two days after an FIR was registered against the son of Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana.

Morena SP Riaz Iqbal was shifted to police headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday, two days after the police charged the Sumaoli legislator’s son Rahul and his accomplices with firing guns in the air and beating up staff posted at the Chhonda toll booth in the intervening night of February 23 and 24. Before the incident had occurred, Rahul allegedly called up the toll booth manager and threatened him with “consequences” if vehicles belonging to his men were stopped and made to pay toll.

However, even before the first arrest could be made, the Congress government transferred the SP, who had been posted there only recently. Iqbal refused to comment about his transfer but said the MLA’s son was booked because he made the threatening call. The police officer had scanned the CCTV footage before registering the attempt to murder case against Rahul and his accomplices.

When reached for his comments, Kansana admitted his son had made the phone call to the toll booth employee but claimed he was not present when the firing took place. “My son did make the call but why would he go himself? He would have sent someone else to do the job. It’s our job to make phone calls to take up issues of people who elect us,’’ he said admitting that he had complained to the chief minister against the police officer ten days ago.

“I keep talking to the CM every now and then. I am not home minister to order transfers,’’ he said, adding that the officer was transferred because people were not satisfied with his style of functioning.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP, which has targeted the Kamal Nath government for en mass transfers, has alleged that the law-and-order situation has taken a turn for the worse after the change of guard in the state because police officials were being transferred and then re-transferred within short span of time.

“Till now, cases were not being registered against criminals. When one officer dared to do that, even he was given marching orders. Rate of crime is high and morale of criminals is high because they know it’s our government,’’ former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

“Congress leaders blame the BJP for every incident of crime but a legislator’s son is taking law into his hands. Instead of talking to its leaders, the government has removed an officer who did an honest job,’’ he said in another tweet.

Congress leader Narender Saluja later hit back at Chouhan, asking him why officers probing the Katni hawala scam, diesel scam (Bhopal) and e-tendering scam were removed when he was the chief minister.