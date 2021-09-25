Madhya Pradesh: 3 sanitisation workers die while repairing sewerage pipeline

Three sanitisation workers died of asphyxiation after they inhaled poisonous gases while repairing a sewage pipe in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district Friday evening.

The incident took place around 3 pm in Kanchi village which falls under Waidhan police station, merely 2 km from the district headquarters. The repair works were carried out by a private contractor identified as K K Spun Pvt Ltd.

The first person to enter the pipeline was 35-year-old Kanhaiya Yadav, who after a while, asked for some equipment. The second worker, identified as Indrabhan Singh (24), went down with the equipment.

When the two did not come out for a long time, the supervisor sent in a third worker, identified as Narendra Rajak (30), inside the pipeline to check on the duo.

Sometime later, when even Rajak did not respond, the district administration was informed who rushed to the spot. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with fire brigade and a team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) brought the three out from the pipeline.

They were rushed to the trauma centre of the district hospital but were declared dead on arrival. However, those present on the spot alleged delay in the team reaching the spot and carrying out the rescue work. Relatives of the deceased also blocked roads following the incident.

Speaking to the media, Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena said, “The team reached as soon as they were informed. Prima facie, it appears that the sanitization workers went down to do the work without any safety equipment and thus, a case has been registered against those responsible.”

At Waidhan police station, an FIR has been registered against site engineer Uttam Kumar, supervisor Salauddin Khan along with other for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meena also informed that the families of the workers will be given compensation along with other insurance benefits. “We will also try to fulfil their needs in the best possible manner,” said Meena.