Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to 2nd wave victims’ kin

Madhya Pradesh Thursday announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh to families of those who have succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

The announcement by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes after his earlier decision to give free treatment for economically deprived Covid-19 patients in the state through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as also free treatment for those suffering from mucormycosis, or black fungus.

On Thursday, Chouhan told the media, “We have made one more decision — that families of people who have succumbed to coronavirus during the second wave will be granted compensation of Rs 1 lakh…. Just giving them verbal sympathy is not enough. They are in trouble…we tried but couldn’t save them…”

The announcement came after Chouhan held a series of meetings to take stock of the pandemic situation.