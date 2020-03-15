Madhya Pradesh: Congress’ Rajya Sabha pick a bid to appease Dalits

Phool Singh Baraiya files his nomination in Bhopal. PTI Phool Singh Baraiya files his nomination in Bhopal. PTI

“Only the Gandhi family can save the nation from disintegration because the BJP is bent on pursuing a divisive agenda. If the Gandhi family goes out of the equation, the only person who can save the nation is Digvijaya Singh,” insists Phool Singh Baraiya, who filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha Friday.

Baraiya and former chief minister Singh, who filed his nomination on Thursday, are the Congress’ candidates from Madhya Pradesh. Baraiya (57), an engineering graduate, is a former state president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and is a Dalit leader from the Gwalior-Chambal belt.

Till former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia threw the state into political turmoil by switching to the BJP, the ruling Congress appeared set to win two of the three Rajya Sabha seats. After the resignations of 22 Congress legislators in support of Scindia, the Congress is certain of winning only one seat.

Party insiders told The Sunday Express that Baraiya was fielded to win over the Dalit community in the new political scenario. Five of the seven Dalit legislators who belong to Scindia camp are from the Gwalior-Chambal region. The party hopes Baraiya, irrespective of the outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls, would help it make some gains there.

The Congress fared well in the Gwalior-Chambal belt in the 2018 Assembly elections. The Supreme Court ruling in a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had made the community uneasy. The Congress tapped into the unrest and won a majority of seats in the region. In a bid to scuttle the then ruling BJP’s chances, BSP sympathizers had voted strategically for the Congress.

A follower of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Baraiya contested several Parliamentary and Assembly elections from the late 1980s to 2018. He lost three successive elections to Jyotiraditya’s father Madhavrao Scindia in Gwalior and once lost to Jyotiraditya’s maternal uncle. His only victory came in 1998 when he won from the Bhander Assembly constituency on a BSP symbol.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.