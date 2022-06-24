Madhya Pradesh railway officer hit by MEMU train while on duty, dies

An officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) died after being hit by a MEMU train at around 7.45 pm Thursday while he was supervising track repair work near Amlai station in Annupur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased was identified as Yogendra Singh Batia.

The accident took place when Batia, who was the area manager for Baikuntpur, was supervising a pre-non-interlocking between tracks.

According to a railway officer, the work was nearly completed and the team was winding up when a MEMU train that was heading from Katni to Bilaspur hit Batia near the outer signals of Amlai station.

A preliminary inquiry stated that Batia was standing between two tracks when he came in contact with the train. He suffered injuries on his face which resulted in profuse bleeding.

He was rushed to the Central Hospital at 8 pm, where he was declared as dead on arrival.

Batia was married on June 8, and had sought a transfer to Jabalpur where his wife, who is also an IRTS officer, is posted.

During the investigation, it came to light that the loudspeaker installed at the work site to alert officers about train schedules was not working. Further investigations are underway.

The divisional railway manager of the Bilaspur division, A Sahai, said, “It is an unfortunate incident. A departmental inquiry has been ordered. Statements of all those involved will be recorded and subsequent action will be taken.”