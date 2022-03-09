Madhya Pradesh: Probe panel finds violation of SOPs in report aircraft crash

Cargo in the passenger compartment and ‘accountable manager’ without any aviation background are among the violations found during the probe into the crash-landing of Madhya Pradesh government-owned seven-seater Beechcraft Super King aircraft at Gwalior airport last year. The aircraft was carrying 71 boxes of anti-viral medicine Remdesivir without permission, the probe panel said.

The two-member probe team constituted at the direction of Director General of Aircraft Investigation Bureau (AIBB) also held the commanding pilot responsible for “deviating below the visual approach path profile” and “disregarding Precise Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)”, which are being seen as the possible reasons behind the aircraft’s collision with an arrested barrier.

The mishap took place on May 6, 2021 and the three people on board, including commanding pilot Majid Akhtar and co-pilot Shiv Jaiswal, had escaped with minor injuries. Soon after, the DGCA suspended the flying licence of Akhtar for a year.