Madhya Pradesh plans Atal memorials, biography in textbooks

Memorials in Gwalior and Bhopal and inclusion of a biography in the school curriculum from next year were among a slew of decisions taken by the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday to preserve the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the two memorials will have huge statues and the former PM’s works will be displayed to inspire future generations. The school in Gorkhi, where Vajpayee studied from Class VI to VIII, will be developed as a top-quality education centre.

The Global Skill Park being developed at a cost of Rs 600 crore in Bhopal will be named after Vajpayee and world-class libraries will be established in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar and Satna. These cities are being developed as smart cities. The libraries will be developed as centres of excellence, coaching, research and social thought for youths.

Three national awards in poetry, journalism and good governance will be introduced, each of Rs 5 lakh. Besides, Shramodaya Vidyalayas, being constructed for children of labourers, and an upcoming medical college in Vidisha will be named after the former PM. Chouhan said he would urge the railway minister to approve naming Habibganj Railway Station, which is being redeveloped, after the leader.

The CM also announced a condolence meet in Bhopal on August 21 and between August 22 and 25 in all district headquarters and between August 25 and 30 at blocks and gram panchayats. The former PM’s ashes will be immersed in all main rivers, including the Narmada.

