Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Madhya Pradesh: Notice to health staffer after video shows him getting leg massage from minor boy in hospital

Chief Medical and Health Officer R S Pandey said further action will be taken against Mahendra Bais after receiving his reply to the notice.

In the clip, the hospital staffer, identified as Mahendra Bais, was seen sitting on a chair in a room of the hospital and a minor boy massaging his legs. (Representative Image)

Health authorities have issued a show-cause notice to a hospital staffer after a video purportedly showed a minor boy massaging his legs in a government medical facility in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Beohari’s Block Medical Officer Nishant Singh told PTI that after the video was brought to his knowledge, a show-cause notice was served to Bais.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:49:45 am
