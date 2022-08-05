scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Madhya Pradesh govt orders probe into land allotted to National Herald in Bhopal

ED has earlier questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
August 5, 2022 1:28:46 pm
national heraldA view of National Herald House in New Delhi. (Express Photo)

A Madhya Pradesh minister on Friday said the state government has ordered a probe into the land allotted to the National Herald newspaper at the Press Complex in Bhopal as commercial buildings have come up there through “violation of rules”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has earlier questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

“I have issued an order for the formation of an inquiry committee to probe into the land allotted to the National Herald in Press Complex Bhopal, where commercial buildings have come up by violating the rules,” Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh tweeted on Friday.

“We are getting it investigated. If any irregularities are found, we will take action and seal it off,” Singh told a news channel when asked about the National Herald’s land in Bhopal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

When he was asked that the land allotted by the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to the newspapers houses in Press Complex are also being used for commercial purposes, he said, “Commercial use cannot be done. Such (commercial) use is not in accordance with the rules. It is wrong, we will take action.” To a question regarding the cancellation of lease deed to the National Herald , he said, “The lease has been cancelled. The matter is in the court. We have sought entire details and the status of the case. If needed, we will go to the court, and if there is no case in the court, we will take direct action.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 01:28:46 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
‘Hit squad’ in its sights, Karnataka police delay case handover to NIA
BJP youth worker murder

‘Hit squad’ in its sights, Karnataka police delay case handover to NIA

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest
In Lok Sabha

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China military drills are ‘significant escalation’, says Blinken

China military drills are ‘significant escalation’, says Blinken

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement