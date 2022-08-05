Madhya Pradesh govt orders probe into land allotted to National Herald in Bhopal

August 5, 2022 1:28:46 pm
A Madhya Pradesh minister on Friday said the state government has ordered a probe into the land allotted to the National Herald newspaper at the Press Complex in Bhopal as commercial buildings have come up there through “violation of rules”.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has earlier questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
“I have issued an order for the formation of an inquiry committee to probe into the land allotted to the National Herald in Press Complex Bhopal, where commercial buildings have come up by violating the rules,” Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh tweeted on Friday.
“We are getting it investigated. If any irregularities are found, we will take action and seal it off,” Singh told a news channel when asked about the National Herald’s land in Bhopal.
Subscriber Only Stories
When he was asked that the land allotted by the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to the newspapers houses in Press Complex are also being used for commercial purposes, he said, “Commercial use cannot be done. Such (commercial) use is not in accordance with the rules. It is wrong, we will take action.” To a question regarding the cancellation of lease deed to the National Herald , he said, “The lease has been cancelled. The matter is in the court. We have sought entire details and the status of the case. If needed, we will go to the court, and if there is no case in the court, we will take direct action.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
‘Hit squad’ in its sights, Karnataka police delay case handover to NIA
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Criminalisation of politics: SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects ‘pro-peace’ image, police show violent party workers the stick
BJP youth worker murder: ‘Hit squad’ in its sights, Karnataka police delay case handover to NIA
JEE Main Result 2022: When and where to check session 2 scores
Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s Tere Vich Rab Disda casually glorifies stalking, while insulting Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s creation. Watch
‘NMC order to reduce fees for 50% students in private medical institutes ‘unconstitutional’: Petitioners to Madras HC
Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest in Lok Sabha; proceedings adjourned
Indian NGO among finalists for 2022 Impact Award
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & colleague who complained
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
Stop blaming Indian democracy for people’s repeated rejection of you: BJP to Rahul Gandhi
‘Be it skincare or workout, you have to do it consistently’: Kriti Sanon