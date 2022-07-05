Madhya Pradesh: Rajya Sabha MP enraged after her ‘belongings moved to staff room’ in govt guest house, caretaker suspended

Sumitra Balmiki, a newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP, has alleged that the staff at the the circuit house (government accommodation) in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh moved her belongings to the staff room without her permission while she was away on Sunday.

After a video of an angry Balmiki scolding the staff at the circuit house went viral on social media, Sagar collector Deepak Arya suspended the caretaker of the circuit house, Hariram Kori. District administration officials said that her belongings were, in fact, moved to the room allocated to her for safety reasons.

The BJP MP, who is campaigning in five districts for the local body polls, told The Indian Express that she arrived at the circuit house around 12:30 am on July 3. “I’m not fond of staying put in circuit houses but since it was late in the night, my belongings were put in room No. 5. I retired for the day and left early the next morning after freshening up, leaving behind my belongings in my room,” she said.

But when Balmiki returned in the evening, she found that her belongings, including her clothes and undergarments, had been moved to the staff room. According to Balmiki, she was initially told that she had to shift from room No. 5 as it was allocated to PWD Minister Gopal Bhargav.

In the viral video, Balmiki can be heard asking the staff if he was aware of the protocol and who had asked him to remove her belongings from the room and keep it elsewhere. “Who is in charge of protocol here? Who asked you to shift my belongings? And how did you touch my clothes, including the undergarments? Is there a woman present here? I have complained about it in Bhopal.. If the minister was coming, it does not mean you act like this… Was I called in here to be insulted?” Balmiki asks the staff in the video.

“I was enraged thinking that my clothes, especially my undergarments, were touched by men. I immediately got out of the circuit house and asked them who had given them this right and if there was no woman caretaker,” Balmiki told The Indian Express.

She also said that the minister had told her that he did not require the accommodation at the circuit house. “I immediately rang up Bhargav ji and he told me that he did not require the circuit house as he knew the entire area. The staff at the circuit house told me that my belongings were shifted by the caretaker who had got a call from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sapna Tripathi. I am sure the SDM was working as per her constitutional authority. We all abide by the constitutional mandate but basic courtesy and protocol should be followed,” Balmiki said.

Balmiki further added that it was not the staff’s mistake but the SDM should have been more careful. “I was sent here by the sanghatan and have complained there. They have taken note of it and necessary action will be taken,” she said.

An official from the district administration explained that the Rajya Sabha MP’s belongings were shifted to room No. 3 not because room No. 5 was allocated to minister Bhargav but because the district administration was being more careful since a woman was allegedly raped in a circuit house at Rewa recently. “We were being mindful that officials were put up in the room allocated in their names,” the official, requesting anonymity, said.

Deepak Arya told The Indian Express: “I was told that the honourable MP’s belongings were shifted to room No. 3 which was allocated to her. The staff should not have touched her belongings in her absence for which he has been suspended. I have also sought an explanation from SDM Sapna Tripathi over the issue.”