Madhya Pradesh: Six-year-old girl raped, her eyes damaged by accused

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh by an unidentified person, who also damaged her eyes, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the minor was playing outside her house with other children, police said.

“At that time, an unidentified person took the girl to an isolated place and raped here there,” a police official said. The victim was found this morning in an abandoned room located near her house, he said.

“We found that her eyes were damaged by the accused, who also inflicted injuries on her face. We rushed the victim to a hospital in a critical condition. From there she was taken to another hospital, where doctors

are operating on her eyes,” the police official said.

Asked whether her eyes were completely damaged in the incident, he said that according to a local doctor the minor’s eyes were swollen so much that he could not check the retinas.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused, who is suspected to be a local resident, he said.

