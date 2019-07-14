Madhya Pradesh: Mass transfers of police dogs, handlers draw criticism from BJP

The Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to transfer 46 police dogs and their handlers from across the state has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP.

One sniffer dog from Chhindwara, Betul and Satna each have been shifted to the Chief Minister’s house in Bhopal. Two dogs deployed there have been removed, probably because they were getting old.

With the Congress government transferring thousands of officers and employees since the change of regime in the state seven months ago, the transfer of the canines and their handlers saw the BJP target the Kamal Nath government for not even sparing animals.

“It’s true that dog handlers are transferred once in a while, but the Kamal Nath government, which has made frequent transfers of officials its only business… such en mass transfers defy logic. One can understand transfer of men who fall short of expectations but what’s the fault of animals that some of them have been sent 500 km away?’’ state BJP chief and Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh said. He alleged that the government’s focus is only on transfers.

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said the loss of power has affected the Opposition party so much that it has started politicking over the transfers of dogs. He said it’s common knowledge that when handlers are transferred, their canines also go with them.