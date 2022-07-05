scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Married tribal woman thrashed, paraded through village for ‘extra-marital’ affair, 11 arrested

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal
July 5, 2022
A married tribal woman was beaten up, stripped half-naked and paraded through a village with her husband on her shoulders in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, as ‘punishment’ for allegedly having an extra-marital affair. The police have registered an FIR and arrested 11 people after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The police said the 32-year-old tribal woman got married to a local labourer around 13 years ago and the two have three children.

“The woman did not want to stay with her husband as he often abused her and thrashed her after getting drunk. She would often leave their house and return to her mother’s place,” said Additional SP Rural Suryakant Sharma.

Notably, the woman’s husband registered a missing complaint on June 29, after she did not return home from her mother’s house. “It seems her husband suspected that she was having an affair and on July 3, he took some five-six men with him and barged into a house in the same village. He found his wife there with another man. The villagers then thrashed her…” added Sharma.

According to Sharma, someone from the village dialed the police helpline and a constable rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the woman.

“We are taking stringent action against all those involved and ensuring that the culprits get stringent punishment. This will act as a deterrent for others,” said Sharma.

