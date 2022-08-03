scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

MP: Out on bail, man rapes woman again after two years, threatens her to withdraw case; videographs incident

The accused was arrested in 2020 for raping the victim. However, he was released on bail almost a year after that in 2021, Patan police station in-charge Asif Iqbal said.

By: PTI | Jabalpur |
August 3, 2022 10:55:49 am
MP: Out on bail, man rapes woman again after two years, threatens her to withdraw case; videographs incidentThe woman complained that the incident, involving the accused and his friend, took place around a month back, the police said.

A man, who was released on bail following his arrest in a 2020 rape case, allegedly sexually assaulted the same victim at knife in
Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh and threatened her to withdraw the complaint she had lodged against him, police said.

The woman complained that the incident, involving the accused and his friend, took place around a month back, they said.

The victim, who is now 19 years old, had been raped by the same accused two years back when she was a minor, an official said.

“According to the complainant, accused Vivek Patel, who had raped her earlier, committed the same crime along with his friend,” Patan police station in-charge Asif Iqbal said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

The accused was arrested in 2020 for raping the victim. However, he was released on bail almost a year after that in 2021, he said.

“In her complaint, the victim told the police that the accused raped her at knife point with his friend about a month back by forcibly entering her house. The accused and his friend videographed the act and then threatened to make its clip viral on social media if the previous complaint she had lodged is not withdrawn,” Iqbal said.

A case of gang-rape was registered on Monday and the police have launched a search operation to nab both the accused, he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:55:49 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: 'Didn't want to steal the film from anybody...'

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: 'Didn't want to steal the film from anybody...'

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta at least once a week

Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today
Tech

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement