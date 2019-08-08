Madhya Pradesh loses one more tiger, fourth in less than a fortnight

Madhya Pradesh lost one more big cat Thursday taking to four the number of tigers it has lost in less than a fortnight.

Advertising

Tigress T 23 was being treated in an enclosure in the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve since March this year. The old tigress had lost her canines and had difficulty making a kill.

Read | Madhya Pradesh reclaims ‘tiger state’ tag from Karnataka

The park management said the tigress was born in 2002. T 23 had suffered injuries and had been shifted to an enclosure in Bathan. Chief Conservator of Forest (Shahdol) A K Joshi said the condition of the tigress had been deteriorating for the last few days.

Explained | Counting India’s tigers

Madhya Pradesh had recently reclaimed the Tiger State of India status from Karnataka. In late July, the state lost three big cats, including two to territorial fights. The latest tiger estimate report released in July end had put the number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh at 526, just two more than Karnataka’s 524.