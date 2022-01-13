Madhya Pradesh mulls law to regulate online games after 11-year-old boy kills self

A day after an 11-year-old boy said to be addicted to online gaming allegedly died by suicide in the state capital’s Bajariya locality, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the government was bringing in legislation to regulate online gaming.

“It is a very serious issue, these suicides connected with online gaming. To prevent such incidents, we are bringing in an act regulating online gaming in Madhya Pradesh. A draft of the law has been prepared and we will soon finalise it,” Mishra told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Suryansh Ojha, a Class V student of St Xavier’s School in Awadhpuri, was allegedly found hanging at his home in Shakacharya Nagar. Though rushed to hospital immediately, the boy couldn’t be saved.

Suryansh’s father Yogesh Ojha, an optician, told the police his son had been addicted to an online game called Fire Fall. Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said Suryansh would constantly play online games on mobile phones. As online gaming took a toll on his studies, his parents got the game deleted from a phone. “However, Suryansh installed it on another cell phone without their knowledge and continued playing the game.” His parents had also learnt that Suryansh had taken around Rs6,000 without their knowledge to buy the game’s add-on features, Atulkar said.

According to Suryansh’s cousin Ayush, they were on the second floor of his house watching a movie. A few minutes later, Ayush said, he left Suryansh alone and went downstairs. Ayush said that when he headed back to the building’s terrace with other children, they found Suryansh hanging from a rope used to hang punching bags.

The Bajaria police have registered a case of accidental death, but not recovered any suicide note.