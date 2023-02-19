MP: Dispute over entering temples in Khargone; cases registered against more than 100 people

Police have registered cases against more than 100 people following two disputes over entering temples at different places in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, officials said on Sunday.

One of the incidents took place on Saturday in Chhapra village under Sanawad police station limits when people reached the temple to offer prayer on the occasion of Mahashivratri, they said, adding both the sides pelted each other with stones.

Besides, a similar incident occurred on Saturday under Kasrawad police station limits in the district, the officials said.

In Chhapra village, the dispute occurred when some members belonging to the Dalit community tried to enter into the temple constructed by people of three other communities, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vinod Dixit said.

Stones were pelted from both the sides during the incident, he said.

The official said the dispute started two days back when the Dalit community members wanted to set up a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on a land near the temple and they also cut a tree.

The district and police administration officials had later reached the spot and settled the issue, he said.

However, the Dalit community members alleged they were stopped from entering the temple on Saturday and beaten up by the other group, the official said.

Following a complaint by one Premlal, a case was registered against 17 named persons and 25 others under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Dixit said.

Based on a complaint of Ravindra Rao Maratha from another group, a case was registered under relevant IPC provisions against 33 named people and 25 others for the alleged attack through weapons and stones by Premlal and others, he added.

In another case, a Dalit woman complained that she was not allowed to enter a temple under Kasrawad police station limits in the district, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Manohar Gawli said.

Later, the woman offered prayers at the temple under police protection, he said.

A case was registered against four women and a man under provisions of the SC/ST Act and the IPC, he added.