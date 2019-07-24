Madhya Pradesh: If our no 1 or no 2 gives orders, your govt won’t last for 24 hours, BJP tells Kamal Nath

A day after the Karnataka coalition government collapsed, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava said on the floor of the Assembly that the Kamal Nath government would not last for 24 hours if there was an order from the BJP top leadership.

Bhargava’s remarks came after Chief Minister Kamal Nath intervened in a calling attention motion. “Hamare upar wale no 1 ya no 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi (If there is an order from our number 1 and number 2, your government will not last for 24 hours),” the Leader of Opposition said.

To this, Nath said he was ready to face a confidence motion to prove his majority in the House. “Your no 1 and no 2 are smart,” he told Bhargava, suggesting that they were not making any attempt to destabilise the government since they know it was not possible.

The veteran Congress leader said he was ready to prove majority any time to dispel the atmosphere of uncertainty the BJP was trying to create.

However, taking a different line from Bhargava, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said no attempt would be made to disturb the government but hinted that it might not last long.

The Congress has 114 legislators in the 230-member house and enjoys the support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs, including Jhabua MLA Gumansingh Damor, who contested the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat and won.

A month ago, Bhargava had called for a special session to discuss important issues. In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP virtually decimated the Congress in Madhya Pradesh by winning 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats.