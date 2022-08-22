scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Madhya Pradesh journalists booked over report of patient being carried on handcart

An FIR was registered against three journalists on charges of cheating and dishonesty and public mischief under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The district collector said the victim told the officials that he did not make any call to 108 and had taken his father to a nearby clinic when he was visited by three reporters. They collected details and left. (Photo: ANI/Screengrab)

Three Madhya Pradesh journalists have been booked for reporting that a man had to take his father to hospital on a handcart, police said Monday.

The police action was based on an inquiry ordered by Bhind district collector S Sathish Kumar on August 17, a day after the accused–Anil Sharma from News18, Kunjbihari Kaurav from Patrika and N K Batella from Lalluram.com–reported that Hari Singh had to use a handcart to take his father Gyan Prasad Vishwakarma (76) to hospital as he was unable to reach the 108 ambulance service.

A first information report was registered against the three journalists on charges of cheating and dishonesty (section 420) and public mischief (section 505) under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act after a team of six-seven officials from block administration headed by the patwari inquired with Hari Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said, “The victim told the officials that he did not make any call to 108 and had taken his father to a nearby clinic when he was visited by three reporters. They collected details and left.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

The collector also said the inquiry found that the 108 operator had no record of any such call being missed. He said Hari Singh’s family members had told the officials that they were getting government benefits. “For the schemes that are not being given, necessary arrangements will be made,” he said.

Anil Sharma rejected the district administration’s version. “The FIR was filed on false grounds. The district administration has pressured Hari Singh’s family by threatening to stop all government benefits to them,” the journalist said in a video statement.

Govind Singh, leader of the Opposition, wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing the district administration of pressuring Hari Singh’s family and trying to silence the journalists. “We stand with the journalists and will fight for them,” he told the media.

Advertisement

A delegation of journalists from the district plans to meet the collector demanding the quashing of the FIR, the collector said. “After meeting them, we’ll issue a detailed statement. Since the victim is constantly changing his statements, we will see where the probe is leading to,” he said.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 05:46:26 pm
Next Story

Shehnaaz Gill on dealing with grief after Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘It has made me stronger’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Express Opinion

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement