Madhya Pradesh journalists booked over report of patient being carried on handcart

Three Madhya Pradesh journalists have been booked for reporting that a man had to take his father to hospital on a handcart, police said Monday.

The police action was based on an inquiry ordered by Bhind district collector S Sathish Kumar on August 17, a day after the accused–Anil Sharma from News18, Kunjbihari Kaurav from Patrika and N K Batella from Lalluram.com–reported that Hari Singh had to use a handcart to take his father Gyan Prasad Vishwakarma (76) to hospital as he was unable to reach the 108 ambulance service.

A first information report was registered against the three journalists on charges of cheating and dishonesty (section 420) and public mischief (section 505) under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act after a team of six-seven officials from block administration headed by the patwari inquired with Hari Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said, “The victim told the officials that he did not make any call to 108 and had taken his father to a nearby clinic when he was visited by three reporters. They collected details and left.”

The collector also said the inquiry found that the 108 operator had no record of any such call being missed. He said Hari Singh’s family members had told the officials that they were getting government benefits. “For the schemes that are not being given, necessary arrangements will be made,” he said.

Anil Sharma rejected the district administration’s version. “The FIR was filed on false grounds. The district administration has pressured Hari Singh’s family by threatening to stop all government benefits to them,” the journalist said in a video statement.

Govind Singh, leader of the Opposition, wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accusing the district administration of pressuring Hari Singh’s family and trying to silence the journalists. “We stand with the journalists and will fight for them,” he told the media.

Advertisement

A delegation of journalists from the district plans to meet the collector demanding the quashing of the FIR, the collector said. “After meeting them, we’ll issue a detailed statement. Since the victim is constantly changing his statements, we will see where the probe is leading to,” he said.