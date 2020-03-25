MP journalist who attended Kamal Nath’s last press conference tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had tendered his resignation on March 20. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had tendered his resignation on March 20. (File Photo)

A journalist who attended the press conference addressed by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath before tendering his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon on March 20 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The press conference was attended by ministers, MLAs, and journalists, including those who came from Delhi to cover the political developments, and many others, including those from government’s publicity department.

The journalist’s daughter had recently returned from London via Delhi. Her brother who accompanied her from Delhi to Bhopal in Shatabdi Express has tested negative.

According to the data from Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 9 positive coronavirus cases so far. Curfew was imposed in Indore, where four persons tested positive and Ujjain, where one woman in her 60s tested positive on Wednesday.

The other cases have been reported from Jabalpur, Gwalior,Bhopal and Shivpuri.

