Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur MLA’s son dies by suicide

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav’s 16-year-old son died by suicide at his residence in Jabalpur on Friday. According to the police, a 3-page suicide note was found in his room. The child was alone in the house when the incident took place, the Jabalpur ASP informed.

The MLA’s son was rushed to a private hospital but he succumbed to his injuries soon after. Several MLAs and party leaders of the state reached the hospital.

The forensic team and senior police officials have started an investigation into the matter. The motive behind the suicide was not known yet and investigations are on, the police added.