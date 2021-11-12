Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur MLA’s son dies by suicide

Updated: November 12, 2021 10:21:00 am
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav’s 16-year-old son died by suicide at his residence in Jabalpur on Friday. According to the police, a 3-page suicide note was found in his room. The child was alone in the house when the incident took place, the Jabalpur ASP informed.
The MLA’s son was rushed to a private hospital but he succumbed to his injuries soon after. Several MLAs and party leaders of the state reached the hospital.
The forensic team and senior police officials have started an investigation into the matter. The motive behind the suicide was not known yet and investigations are on, the police added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-