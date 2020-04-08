Indore: Constable on lockdown duty attacked with stones; six arrested

Indore: The screengrab of the video clip shows the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. Subsequently, he returned to the spot with reinforcement. Indore: The screengrab of the video clip shows the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. Subsequently, he returned to the spot with reinforcement.

A police constable trying to enforce the coronavirus lockdown measures in Chandan Nagar locality of Indore was pelted with stones before he returned with reinforcement.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Tuesday when the constable stopped a vehicle carrying more than five persons who wanted to buy vegetables by defying restrictions.

A short video clip showed the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. IG (Indore) Vivek Sharma told The Indian Express that the constable quickly returned with reinforcement and the situation was immediately brought under control.

Indore police constable attacked on #lockdown duty, NSA to be invoked against accused Read full story: https://t.co/rI15sBwI0N pic.twitter.com/07rmbeXN7h — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 8, 2020

Six persons were arrested and two of them will be booked under the National Security Act.

Days ago, the Indore police had invoked NSA against four persons who were part of a mob that attacked health workers screening persons in Tatpatti Bakhal locality. Many more were arrested. A video clip of the attack had gone viral leading to an outrage.

The Bhopal police also invoked NSA against one of the five accused arrested in connection with the attack on two police men from Talaiya Police Station. The police team was asking the residents to stay indoors when they were attacked by a group led by Shahid Qureshi alias Kabootar. A resident of Islampura, he jumped from a building to escape arrest but was injured in the process. The police detained him under NSA because many criminal cases are pending against him.

