scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

At least 7 dead as fire breaks out at residential building in Indore

The fire department personnel took three hours to douse the blaze

By: Express Web Desk | Indore |
Updated: May 7, 2022 8:36:53 am
The two-storey residential building where the fire broke out on Saturday morning. (Photos: ANI)

At least seven people died, while nine others were rescued after a fire broke out on Saturday morning in a two-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra said.

The fire department personnel who were present at the spot said that although the exact cause has not been ascertained, initial probe showed that the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit. “It took us 3 hours to bring the fire under control,” they were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is a developing story

Best of Express Premium

Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 7, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement