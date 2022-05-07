At least 7 dead as fire breaks out at residential building in Indore

By: Express Web Desk | Indore |
Updated: May 7, 2022 8:36:53 am
At least seven people died, while nine others were rescued after a fire broke out on Saturday morning in a two-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra said.
The fire department personnel who were present at the spot said that although the exact cause has not been ascertained, initial probe showed that the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit. “It took us 3 hours to bring the fire under control,” they were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
This is a developing story
