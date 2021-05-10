Madhya Pradesh: Hospital chief-cum-VHP working president arrested for administering fake Remdesivir injections in Jabalpur

It is learnt that Jarabjeet Singh (first from left) also holds the post of working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Jabalpur unit.

Jarabjeet Singh, director of City Hospital in Jabalpur and three others were arrested for procuring and administering fake Remdesivir injections. It is learnt that Jarabjeet also holds the post of working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Jabalpur unit.

The incident came to light after a team of Gujarat Police busted a fake Remdesivir manufacturing unit in their state and arrested a medicine supplier, Sapan Jain from Jabalpur on May 7, setting alarm bells ringing in the State.

An FIR was registered at Jabalpur’s Omti police station on Sunday midnight after many medicine suppliers were detained for questioning and confessed to delivering such consignments to Jarabjeet’s City Hospital in Jabalpur. As per the FIR, Sapan Jain, the director of Bhagwati Pharma, was detained for questioning by the Gujarat Police on May 7.

Bhagwati Pharma and Satyam Medicos – both storage units – were sealed on suspicion of storing fake Remdesivir injections.

Satyam, 27, the license holder for Bhagwati Pharma and one Devesh Chaurasia who supplied medicines to City Hospital were arrested by the Jabalpur Police.

Meanwhile in another development, Shitij Rai, Yash Mhendi and Vijay Sahajwani, were questioned by the Indore police based on inputs by Gujarat Police. It came to light that between April 23 and 28, two cartons of Remdesivir injections were sent to Jabalpur from Indore on the request of Jarabjeet Singh through Ambe Travels.

The delivery was picked up from the transporter by Devesh, who dropped it off in the cabin of Jarabjeet Singh at City Hospital. The payment for the delivery was made by Sapan Jain but no record of the same was maintained in the records of City Hospital.

According to Jabalpur Police, the factory raided by Gujarat Police for manufacturing fake Remdesivir injection, was the same factory which supplied these fake injections to City Hospital in Jabalpur through transporters in Indore on request of Jarabjeet Singh.

“We had received information on May 7 by Gujarat Police who detained Sapan Jain from Jabalpur. We investigated and found Jarabjeet Singh had ordered around 500 injections from Gujarat and these adulterated injections were also given to a few patients which has jeopardized their lives. We are investigating as to how many patients were administered these injections and if it led to any of their deaths,” Rohit Keswani, Assistant Superintendent of Police, told reporters.

Jabalpur police in the FIR registered against Jarabjeet Singh stated that the latter had connived with his co-accused to take undue advantage of the pandemic and had gotten adulterated injections transported to Jabalpur to make profits while jeopardizing lives of many patients.

Based on preliminary facts, a case was registered for adulteration of drugs, sale of adulterated drugs, attempt to commit culpable homicide, cheating among other sections of the Indian Penal Code against Jarabjeet Singh, Sapan Jain, Devesh and others.

VHP acts quickly, removes Jarabjeet from post

When asked about Jarabjeet’s position in the VHP, Rajesh Tiwari, Prant Mantri of VHP’s Mahakaushal division under which Jabalpur falls, told indianexpress.com, “It has come to our attention that Jarabjeet had been a working president of VHP for about five to six years and has been booked for supplying fake Remdesivir. He was relieved of his charges now. We want stringent actions against such people and want the police to investigate it thoroughly. We condemn this act, irrespective of who the culprit is.”

City Hospital donated Rs 11 lakh to IRSC

Interestingly, merely four days before his arrest, Jarabjeet on behalf of City Hospital and Research Centre had also donated Rs 11 lakh towards fights against COVID to Indian Red Cross Society in presence of Minister Arvind Bhadoria. The Indore police is now investigating sale of around 1,000 fake injections in the city through the same network.