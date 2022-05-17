Madhya Pradesh: Hit by wheat export ban, traders call mandi strike

Reeling under the impact of a ban on wheat export imposed by the Centre, traders’ associations in Madhya Pradesh have called a two-day bandh of mandis, during which traders across the state will not participate in the auctioning process of wheat.

This comes a day after Gopaldas Aggarwal, president of Sakhal Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Vyapari Mahasangh Samittee, stated in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that around 7,000 trucks loaded with wheat had lined up outside the Kandla and Mumbai ports over the past 10 days.

Aggarwal pointed out that from these 7,000 trucks, at least 4,000 trucks belonged to traders from MP who have been hit badly by the ban.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state where wheat production has not been affected by the heatwave, which has left farmers with shrivelled grains in other states.

The Centre, through a notification on May 13, had banned export of wheat, moving all kinds of wheat from “free” to “prohibited” category. It has only allowed two kinds of export: those granted permission for export to countries to meet their food security needs, and contracted exports against which irrevocable letter of credits were issued on or before May 13.

Aggarwal said many traders whose trucks were stuck at Kandla port in Gujarat were meeting demands raised by exporters. “The traders had no knowledge whether the exporter concerned had the Letter of Credit,” he said. “This sudden ban will be a crushing blow to them. We want the government to make arrangements for such traders.”

A delegation of traders’ association headed by Aggarwal, met state Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday and raised their demands.

Nimish Aggarwal, president of traders’ association at Ujjain mandi, said: “No trader across the state will participate in auctioning for the next two days. We want farmers to realise that the sudden ban is a crushing blow to traders, as a result of which we can’t afford to give them high rates. We will face losses to the tune of nealy Rs 1 lakh per truck.”

Farmers, meanwhile, are bracing for a steep drop in wheat rates once mandis start operations. Rates dropping much below MSP will leave farmers with little options but to sell their produce to the state government at MSP of Rs 2,015. Mukesh Bangdwa, who had sown wheat over 20 acres, is still left with 200 quintals of the 400 quintals from his total production this year. Bangdwa had sold 200 quintals at Rs 2,125 per quintal at the mandi soon after harvest. But after the ban imposed by the government, he said the rate is Rs 1,850 per quintal for the same type of wheat. “Wheat which I sold for Rs 2,125 was of relatively poor quality with high moisture content. I had stocked up the remaining 200 quintals and got it cleaned and dried, hoping to get at least Rs 2,500 per quintal with improved quality but that seems impossible. I will suffer a loss of anywhere between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh due to the ban,” Bangdwa said.

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said about 40 lakh metric tonnes of wheat were procured in the name of exports but only 10-12 lakh metric tonnes have reached the port for export. “This shows there is hoarding by middlemen. It’s not a complete ban on wheat export; traders can continue to supply to countries (that need to import) to meet their food security demands with proper approval and letter of credit,” he said.

He also hinted at a possible implementation of a stock limit to avoid hoarding.

Farm leader Shiv Kumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ accused the government of changing its policy to suit private players and said that “the government has two years’ worth of stock and still has banned export.” Anil Yadav, state president, Bhartiya Kisan Union, accused the government of indulging in vote bank politics.