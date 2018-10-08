Madhya Pradesh: Four of family killed after truck overturns, lands on hut

The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle near Taal Lidhora village on Jatara-Chandera road and turned turtle The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle near Taal Lidhora village on Jatara-Chandera road and turned turtle

Four members of a family were killed and a minor girl injured after a sand-laden truck turned turtle and landed on their roadside hut in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district on Monday, police said.

An official said that the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle near Taal Lidhora village on Jatara-Chandera road following which it overturned, killing four members of the family on the spot.

Jatara police station in charge Brajesh Kumar identified the four deceased as Sher Singh (42), his wife Meera (40) and their sons Jigar (10) and Dilip (08).

A minor girl who was injured is currently undergoing treatment at the Jatara community health centre, he added.

Singh used to sell agricultural tools from his roadside hut, Kumar said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene and efforts were on to nab him, the official said, adding that a case had

been registered and the vehicle had been seized.

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App