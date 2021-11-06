Madhya Pradesh: Four killed in clash between tribal families

Four people were killed in a clash between two tribal families in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. Nine people have been arrested based on two cross-FIRs for attempt to murder.

According to police, a boy from one family had eloped with a girl from the other family last year, and they are settled in Gujarat. The families belong to the Bhilala community and are living in Bakodia Gorad village under Chandpur Police Station.

On Thursday, the families had assembled at the panchayat to resolve a dispute over one kg of silver that the girl reportedly took with her while eloping. According to the tribe’s customs, the groom’s family pays the bride’s side a “guna” in cases of elopement.



Alirajpur DSP Shraddha Sonkar said “While the guna was paid, the bride’s family demanded that one kg silver ornaments… should be returned. The two families had assembled to resolve the issue but it soon turned violent.”

Both sides attacked each other with sticks and axes, Sonkar said.