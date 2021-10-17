scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 17, 2021
MUST READ

Madhya Pradesh: Four hurt as speeding car rams into Durga procession

The incident occurred on the road outside the Bhopal railway station on late Saturday night when the procession was moving forward, Bajaria police station in-charge Umesh Yadav told PTI.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
October 17, 2021 11:50:10 am
The car also hit an on-duty police head constable, who sustained minor injuries to his leg, he said. (Screengrab)

A speeding car rammed into a Durga procession in the Madhya Pradesh capital, leaving four persons, including a head constable, injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the road outside the Bhopal railway station on late Saturday night when the procession was moving forward, Bajaria police station in-charge Umesh Yadav told PTI.

Three persons were injured and one of them sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The car also hit an on-duty police head constable, who sustained minor injuries to his leg, he said.

Read |Curfew in MP’s Sendhwa after clashes break out between two communities

Yadav said the car rammed into the procession and when the people started shouting to catch the car driver, the latter panicked and fled by reversing the car speedily.

He said a case was registered and efforts are on to nab the person who was driving the car at the time of the incident.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, a video of the incident shows a car is being reversed speedily while the people are seen trying to save themselves by moving away from the path of the vehicle.

One of the injured persons, Chaturanan Sahu (26), claimed a grey-colour car crashed into the procession of Chandbarh Durga Utsav when it reached near Gupta tea stall outside the Bhopal railway station.

“Two persons were travelling in that car which crashed into the procession and again hit the people while reversing,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 17: Latest News

Advertisement