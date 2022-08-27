scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Madhya Pradesh dam breach: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends eight engineers

The action comes after two companies, Delhi's ANS Construction and Gwalior's Sarthi Construction, associated with the construction of the dam were blacklisted after a four-member panel was constituted to probe the incident.

Fifteen days after seepage in Karam dam created a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced suspension of eight engineers of the state’s water resource department.

The action comes after two companies, Delhi’s ANS Construction and Gwalior’s Sarthi Construction, associated with the construction of the dam were blacklisted after a four-member panel was constituted to probe the incident. The committee was supposed to submit its report within five days.

Those suspended on Friday were chief engineer CS Ghatole, superintendent engineer P Joshi, executive engineer BL Ninama, assistant engineer Wakar Ahmed Siddiqui and sub engineers Ashok Kumar, Vijay Kumar Jathhap, Dashabanta Sisodia and RK Shrivastava.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 01:41:17 am
Gurgaon: No property sale at 18 real estate sites over lapses

