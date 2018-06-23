Madhya Pradesh: Dalit farmer burnt alive, four arrested

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Berasia but died during treatment. (Representational) The victim was rushed to a hospital in Berasia but died during treatment. (Representational)

Four people have been arrested for allegedly burning alive a Dalit farmer in Parsoria-Ghatkhedi village under Berasia tehsil of Bhopal district following a dispute over a piece of land on Thursday.

In his 60s, Kishorilal Jatav was beaten up and later doused with kerosene and set afire when he objected to Teeran Singh Yadav, his son Prakash and two nephews tilling his land Thursday morning, the victim’s family members alleged. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Berasia but died during treatment.

Villagers demanded immediate arrest of the four members of the Yadav family. They refused to cremate the body until the police assured them of action. The last rites took place in the presence of senior district administration officials. The accused were eventually arrested late in the night.

The police on Friday formed an SIT to probe the incident that acquired political overtones, with the Congress accusing the ruling BJP of failing to end atrocities on the Dalit community.

The Congress alleged the main accused was an office-bearer of local OBC cell of the ruling party. A BJP spokesman denied this.

