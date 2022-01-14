Madhya Pradesh govt closes schools, restricts religious events in new Covid guidelines

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across Madhya Pradesh, the state government decided to shut down all government and private schools till the end of the month. Announcing a slew of fresh Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour and to get vaccinated.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sakranti, Chouhan appealed to them to celebrate responsibly. While all political and religious gatherings have been restricted under the new guidelines, the state has permitted the customary Makar Sakranti ‘snan’.

The new guidelines ban gatherings which may attract huge crowds, such as fairs. Events may still be held in closed halls at 50 per cent capacity, the state government said.

Meanwhile, not more than 250 people will be allowed to assemble at political, cultural, religious, or educational gatherings. Sports events are permitted at stadiums as long as only 50 per cent of seats are occupied.

The state government has also urged people to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing. Those found flouting these rules will be fined, the new guidelines state.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,037 new Covid-19 cases, while as many as 783 patients recovered from the infection. There are 17,657 active cases in the state, according to data released by the state government.