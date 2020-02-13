Madhya Pradesh cop thrashes wife for ‘opposing his illicit affair’

A screengrab of the incident. (Source: ANI) A screengrab of the incident. (Source: ANI)

A video has gone viral showing a police officer brutally assaulting and thrashing his wife in full public view in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. Gandhwani Police Station in-charge Narendra Suryavanshi allegedly assaulted his wife after she opposed his alleged illicit relationship with another woman, ANI reported.

The video, tweeted by ANI, shows Suryavanshi dragging his wife by her neck and arm before brutally assaulting her while holding her by hair braids while other police personnel and people watch as mute bystanders. Later, he is also seen removing his shoes and threatening her. The incident apparently happened on February 11.

A case of kidnapping has been registered against Narendra Suryawanshi, ANI reported. The Manawar SDOP said an investigation was on and Suryawanshi had been sent to district lines. “Narendra has been sent to district lines. An investigation is underway,” ANI quoted SDOP Manawar as saying.

