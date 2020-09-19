Madhya Pradesh Congress’ SC dept chief resigns

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Parul Shah joined Congress Friday. She will contest the Surkhi bypoll.

The president of the Scheduled Caste department of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, Mahendra Boddh, resigned from his post on Friday, alleging that the views of SC members of the party were not being considered.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta confirmed his resignation. Boddh had occupied the party post for two years. Submitting his resignation, Boddh said that no discussions were held with the SC committee for bypolls to reserved seats, and that those coming from the BJP, BSP and Bahujan Sangharsh Dal were given tickets.

He alleged that office-bearers of the SC committee were ignored for three elections, including the Assembly election of 2018, Lok Sabha election of 2019 and the upcoming bypolls.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Parul Shah joined Congress Friday. She will contest the Surkhi bypoll.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd