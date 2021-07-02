Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces compensation of Rs 40 lakh for kin of Dalit family killed in Dewas

The murder of five members of a Dalit family in Nemavar of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas has kicked off a political storm in the state. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the family, leader of opposition from the Congress, Kamal Nath, has demanded a CBI inquiry.

“The incident was inhuman and shook me from inside. I have asked the police to take strict action against the culprits and run the case by a fast-track court,” the Chief Minister said.

The decomposed bodies of the five deceased — Rapali Kaste (21), her mother Mamtabai Kaste (45), sister Divya Kaste (14), her cousin sister Pooja Oswal (15) and cousin brother Pavan Oswal (14) — were found from an 8-feet-deep pit from the accused Surrendra Singh Chouhan’s field.

According to Shiv Dayal, SP Dewas, Surrendra was in a relationship with Rupali who objected to him marrying another woman. This led to a tussle between the two, following which Surrendra, with the help of six others, murdered Rupali and her family, the SP added.

Two of Surrendra’s servants who had dug up a pit for setting up a transformer used it to bury the five and the pit was immediately filled with uria (fertilizer) and salt before being covered. It was only after Pooja and Pavan Oswal’s family registered a missing complaint on May 13 that police started investigating into the matter.

Surrendra had handed over Rupali’s mobile to a friend in Khandwa who kept travelling and uploading pictures, diverting police investigation for a long time. It was only in June that police picked up Surrendra’s servant for questioning which led them to Surrendra himself.

Balbeer Singh Tomar, national president of Gondwana Gantantra Party, who held a protest in Dewas urging police to investigate the missing case, said, “The sister was told that the family of five sat in a vehicle and left. Despite repeated warnings to the police to investigate the case, they did not act.”

While there were allegations that Rupali, her mother and sister were raped before being murdered and buried, police have denied it so far. “Rape has not been ascertained in our investigation so far and neither in the FSL reports. We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” added Dayal.

Seven people — Surrendra Singh Chouhan, Virendra Singh Chouhan, Rajkumar Keer, Vivek Tiwari, Karan Korku, Manoj Korku and Rakesh Nemore — have been arrested so far and have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Home Minister Narottam Mishra, on Thursday, had stated that the case would be heard by a fast-track court.