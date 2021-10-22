Madhya Pradesh clashes: 12 FIRs, 39 held

POLICE HAVE lodged 12 FIRs and arrested 39 people in connection with the five clashes that broke out during Milad-un-Nabi procession on October 19 in three districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The police said 158 people have been named in the FIRs and more than 200 are unidentified.

The highest of 22 people have been arrested in Barwani district after the police lodged six FIRs in two separate incidents of clashes and stone pelting reported in Rajpur and Sendhwa. In Dhar, 12 people were arrested and 96 named in five FIRs.

In Jabalpur, in a single FIR, the police have booked 24 people under 12 sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, and under three sections of Explosive Substance Act 1908. Six people have been arrested.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal, “None of the miscreants who are trying to disrupt the peace of the state would be spared. The police will take strict actions….”