Madhya Pradesh: Scindia loyalists find place in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Cabinet

Almost three months after the BJP unseated the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed his full-fledged Cabinet on Thursday, inducting 28 ministers.

Among those who took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel were BJP leader and former minister Gopal Bhargava, former minister Vijay Shah, senior BJP MLA Jagdish Devda, former Congress leader Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, former minister Bhupendra Singh, former Congress leader Aidal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh and Vishwas Sarang.

The next set of leaders to take oath were loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose rebellion brought down the previous Congress-led government. Imarti Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhar, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumna Singh Tomar, Rajyavardhan Singh were among those from the Scindia camp who took oath.

Chouhan had taken oath alone on March 23, the night before the Prime Minister announced the nationwide lockdown. After working alone until April 21, he inducted five ministers, including two loyalists of Scindia.

Over the last few days there were hectic parleys in New Delhi and Bhopal on who will make it to the Cabinet because the party had to make a tightrope walk in trying to adjust BJP leaders, including those who had been ministers in the past, as well as Scindia’s supporters, who will soon face bye-elections.

