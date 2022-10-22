Madhya Pradesh: 14 dead, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Rewa

As many as 14 passengers died and 40 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa after a bus in which they were traveling collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Pahari, reported news agency ANI.

MP | 14 dead, 40 injured in a collision b/w a bus & trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Rewa. Of the 40 injured, 20 admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj (UP). Bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP: Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa pic.twitter.com/z7M8AhKJWJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022

Of the 40 who were injured, 20 have been admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj.

The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad.

All the passengers were reportedly from UP.

