Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Madhya Pradesh: 14 dead, 40 injured as bus collides with truck in Rewa

According to Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin, all passengers on the bus were from Uttar Pradesh.

The Bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad.

As many as 14 passengers died and 40 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa after a bus in which they were traveling collided with a trolley truck near Suhagi Pahari, reported news agency ANI.

Of the 40 who were injured, 20 have been admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj.

The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 08:17:57 am
