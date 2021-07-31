Madhya Pradesh: Boy ends life after losing Rs 40,000 in online game

A 13-year-old boy allegedly killed himself in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving behind a purported note, which says that he was taking the step after losing Rs 40,000 in an online game, police said on Saturday.

The Class 6 student, son of a pathology lab owner, ended his life at his residence in Chhatarpur city on Friday afternoon, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said that the teen left behind a suicide note.

“In the note, the boy, who studied in a private school, sought apology from his mother and said that he is ending his life due to depression. It mentioned that he had withdrawn Rs 40,000 from her UPI account and wasted the money on ‘Free Fire’ game,” he said.

The minor took the extreme step when his mother, a nurse working with the state health department, had gone to the district hospital and his father was also not at home, police officials said.

After getting an alert on her phone about the financial transaction from her account, the boy’s mother had called and scolded him for it. The boy then locked himself inside a room. After some time, his elder sister found that he was not opening the door and informed her parents about it, they said.

A similar incident had occurred in January this year at Dhana town of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, in which a 12-year-old boy had killed himself after his father took away his mobile phone due to his addiction to ‘Free Fire’ game.