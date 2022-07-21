Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Cong, 1 to rebel

July 21, 2022 2:13:49 am
Ruling BJP and opposition Congress won two mayor seats each in Madhya Pradesh while an Independent candidate won another post in results of the second phase of local body elections announced on Wednesday.
While BJP won the mayoral polls in Dewas and Ratlam, Congress won in Morena and Rewa. Katni, the fifth seat, went to rebel BJP candidate Preeti Suri, who contested as an Independent and defeated the ruling party’s official nominee, Jyoti Dixit, by 5,287 votes.
Both phases combined, BJP has won nine of total 16 mayor posts, while Congress has won five. The other two went to AAP and Independent Suri.
In 2014-15, BJP had won in all 16 municipal bodies.
Results of polls to 214 local bodies were announced on Wednesday — besides the five mayor seats, 40 municipalities and 169 Nagar Parishads, spread across 43 districts of MP. The results of the first phase of 133 local bodies — 11 corporations, 36 municipalities and 86 councils — were announced on Sunday.
In Dewas, BJP’s mayor candidate Geeta Aggarwal defeated Congress’s Vinodini Vyas, while BJP’s Prahlad Patel won in Ratlam, defeating Mayank Singh Jat of Congress. Congress’s Sharad Solanki defeated BJP’s Meena Jatav by 14,631 votes in the prestigious Morena seat, in Chambal region, considered a BJP stronghold and base of leaders such as Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
This comes after BJP lost the mayoral polls in Gwalior, considered the base of Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, in results declared on Sunday.
In Morena, Congress’s Sharada Solanki defeated BJP’s Meena Mukesh Jatav.
Of 16 corporations with a total 884 corporators, BJP won 491 wards and Congress 274. The remaining 109 wards went to others. Similarly, of 1,795 wards across 76 municipalities, the saffron party won 975 wards, and secured 2,000 out of 3,828 wards in 255 councils. This puts the ruling party in a comfortable position to elect chairperson and establish its majority in 11 of 16 corporations, 50 out of 76 municipalities, and 150 out of 215 councils.
Both BJP and Congress celebrated the results.
“Besides winning nine out of 16 mayoral elections, BJP got a clear majority in 185 out of 255 nagar parishads. The party is also forming its body in 46 other nagar parishads,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
