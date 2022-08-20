Madhya Pradesh BJP removes key OBC leader over comments on Brahmins

The Madhya Pradesh BJP Friday expelled a key OBC leader for six years over controversial comments against the Brahmin community, even after he issued a written apology and went as far as declaring publicly that he would approach the community with “his head at their feet”.

Pritam Singh Lodhi is a two-time MLA candidate from Pichhore in Shivpuri district and is related to veteran BJP leader Uma Bharati. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he lost by just 2,500 votes to Congress’s K P Singh.

Lodhi, while speaking at a student function in Kharaih village of Shivpuri to mark the birth anniversary of queen Avanti Bai, had said: “Brahmins were fooling people in the name of offering religious rituals and prayers, and grabbing money and other things from commoners. They are prospering on our money and resources. Seeing beautiful women from good families, they (Brahmins) want to have food at these women’s homes. They want young women seated in the front row and make elderly women sit at the back.”

The video of the speech was shared widely on social media Thursday. The state BJP leadership summoned Lodhi to the party headquarters in Bhopal where he met state chief VD Sharma.

Lodhi was issued a notice Friday and removed from the party’s primary membership dispute giving a written apology. In his letter, Lodhi also said that Bharti ordered him to unconditionally apologise to the Brahmin community “who were like gurus to him”.

Besides the apology, Lodhi told the media that he was ready to apologise to Brahmins “with his head at their feet”.

Meanwhile, protests were held against Lodhi in the state capital by an organisation called Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj, which burnt his posters.

Speaking to the media, Bagwandas Sabnani, state General Secretary of BJP, said: “BJP leader Pritam Lodhi had made some comments against a particular community which was against the party’s views. His views are something that the party can never agree with… Lodhi was called and served a notice. He also submitted a written apology. But the party found it unsatisfactory after which he was removed from primary membership of the party for six years.”

Congress attacked the BJP over Lodhi’s remark. Opposition leader Govind Singh demanded Lodhi be booked for treason.

According to BJP leaders, Lodhi’s removal was aimed at not alienating the general category that includes the influential Brahmin and Baniya communities.