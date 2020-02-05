Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader slams CAA, says it will affect SC, ST’s along with Muslims

BJP leader Ajit Borasi. (Source: Facebook) BJP leader Ajit Borasi. (Source: Facebook)

Days after a BJP leader opposed the new citizenship law in Madhya Pradesh, another leader from the party ranks has slammed the CAA, arguing that not only Muslims but even scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs will be affected by it.

In a Facebook post, BJP leader Ajit Borasi said, “NRC and CAA won’t affect only Muslims, but also SCs, STs, and OBCs. Read it once and you will understand. I don’t have a herd mentality. I won’t endorse what’s wrong.”

However, a few weeks ago he had backed the CAA, saying as far as he understood, it was not against any “Hindustani”.

Borasi was not available for comment when approached by The Indian Express.

Borasi had contested the last assembly elections from Alot in Ujjain district. His father Premchand Guddu was a Congress Lok Sabha member from Ujjain. The former parliamentarian and his son joined the BJP ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2018.

In January, BJP MLA from Maihar Narayan Tripathi had spoken against the CAA, calling it “dangerous” for the country. “Either you follow the constitution or tear it off because it lays emphasis on secularism and the country can’t be divided along religious lines. Yet the country is being divided along religious lines,” the Maihar legislator said adding that Muslims in villages are suspicious and avoid interacting with others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd