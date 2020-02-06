Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader arrested for ‘provoking’ mob involved in Dhar lynching

Madhya Pradesh: One killed, five injured by the mob over rumours of child-lifting. (Representational Image) Madhya Pradesh: One killed, five injured by the mob over rumours of child-lifting. (Representational Image)

The Madhya Pradesh police Thursday arrested a BJP leader for allegedly provoking a mob that killed one and left five injured in Borlai village of Dhar district.

BJP leader Ramesh Junapani led the mob that was made to believe that a gang of child-lifters was active in the region, the police said, adding that three others involved in beating up six farmers from Ujjain and Indore districts were also arrested.

The victims had gone to Khidkiya village to recover Rs 1.5 lakh of the Rs 2.5 lakh they had paid in advance to labourers for working in their farms. The labourers reportedly did not show up for work despite getting the advance.

Five police officials, including the in-charge of Manawar Police Station under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have been suspended and a Special Investigation Team has been formed.

A P Singh, the Dhar Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express that four persons, including the BJP leader, have been arrested and the police were looking for other accused in the Bhil-tribe dominated village.

Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between the ruling party and the Opposition BJP with the latter comparing the incident with ‘Taliban style’ of justice.

“MP has been turned into a Taliban Pradesh. People are beaten to death, stoned,” said former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He also claimed that the victims had informed the local police they were going to the village to collect money and there could be a law and order issue but nothing was done.

Hitting back at the BJP, senior minister Govind Singh alleged that incidents like these stem from the mindset of RSS and BJP workers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd