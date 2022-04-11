Madhya Pradesh: Admin demolishes ‘illegal’ buildings in Khargone after Ram Navami procession clash

The district administration on Monday demolished at least 20 ‘illegal’ buildings and shops in three different localities of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of clashes during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

The demolition drive started in the morning from Chhote Mohan Talkies area where four purportedly illegal structures were demolished. Soon after, demolitions were carried out in Anand Nagar and Khaskhaswadi under Ganesh Mandir.

The district administration on Monday demolished at least 20 ‘illegal’ buildings and shops in three different localities of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of clashes during a Ram Navami procession. pic.twitter.com/6NvCLLgpcq — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) April 11, 2022

Speaking to indianexpress.com, sub-divisional magistrate Milind Dhoke said: “All the shops and houses that have been demolished were illegal structures constructed on encroached land. There were reports of stone pelting from these areas, after which action was taken.”

Commissioner (Indore range) Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma said, “So far, 84 people have been arrested and their illegal properties are being demolished to break their economic backbone.”

Sharma further said, “Many such structures have been identified and the demolition drive will continue.”

He added that three contractual employees of the state government have been removed and one employee has been suspended for spreading rumours pertaining to the incident.

Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi visited the locality on Sunday night and blamed police negligence for the violence. He said, “The whole incident is a result of police failure. Not enough police personnel were deployed for such a massive rally and this contributed to the situation going out of hand.”