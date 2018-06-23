Twenty-four-year-old arrested for rape, murder of child in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior SP Navneet Bhasin said the accused had gone to the wedding though he was not invited. Gwalior SP Navneet Bhasin said the accused had gone to the wedding though he was not invited.

A day after mutilated body of a six-year-old girl was recovered near a hill in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old ice gola vendor on charges of rape and murder. The accused, Jitendra Kushwah alias Jitu, was allegedly seen leaving a wedding venue with the child in a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, which the police obtained from buildings near the crime site.

He had allegedly lured the child away from the venue in the district’s Kampoo locality around 1.20 am on Thursday, police said, adding the CCTV footage purportedly showed that he returned to the venue alone around 2.48 am.

The victim’s mutilated body was recovered around 9 am, following which a police case was lodged. Acting on a tip-off, the police zeroed in on Jitu and took him into custody from behind a slum in Madre ki Mata.

Gwalior SP Navneet Bhasin said the accused had gone to the wedding though he was not invited. When he found the girl alone, he lured her away from the venue and raped her. He also confessed to have murdered the girl.

