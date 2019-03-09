Madhya prades: Govt announces scheme to arrest fall in onion prices

To ensure that onion prices don’t plummet further, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday approved a policy to encourage traders to buy the commodity at Rs 800 per quintal.

Traders who will buy onions at Rs 800 from farmers will be provided up to 75 per cent subsidy on storage and transport if they sell the commodity outside the state. The government said often when prices plummet in mandis in the state, onions sell at a much better price in markets like Delhi, Ranchi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Kolkata.

The Kamal Nath-led government said it will encourage cooperative societies, government undertakings, private bodies and traders not to buy the commodity below Rs 800. If cooperative societies and farmers’ bodies sell onion purchased from farmers outside the state, the government will bear cent per cent expenditure on storage and transport.

Should the prices fall below Rs 800 per quintal despite this in May and June, the government announced, it will introduce a price deficiency scheme. Under the scheme, growers who sell the commodity at designated mandis will be paid the difference of the modal rate and Rs 800.