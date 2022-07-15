Madhy Pradesh: Congress MLA’s properties searched by I-T dept

THE INCOME Tax department on Thursday conducted searches on several properties linked to Sanjay Sharma, Congress MLA from Narsinghpur’s Tendukheda constituency, for alleged tax evasion.

Multiple teams of the I-T department conducted searches on Sharma’s premises in 44 different locations, including his bungalow in Jabalpur’s Hawabaug, sugar mill along the highway in Narsinghpur and mines in Katni among other locations.

Senior Congress leaders termed the searches as a way to pressure the Congress MLAs to vote in favour of the BJP’s presidential candidate.

State Congress president Kamal Nath said, “Everyone is aware of the politics of these raids which are visible across the country. One can note this and keep that anyone who wins will have to face an ED raid.”

Nath also alleged that calls were made to the Congress MLA offering Rs 1 crore to vote for the BJP’s candidate in presidential elections. “I trust the Congress MLAs and that they will vote for the Congress candidate,” he told reporters in Bhopal.

According to a study conducted in 2018 by Madhya Pradesh Election Watch and Association of Democratic, Sharma owns assets worth Rs 130 crore, which made him the third richest candidate in the poll fray in 2018. Sharma is said to have businesses in mining and alcohol.

Sharma started his political career with the Congress but defected to the BJP and won the elections in 2013. Ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, Sharma re-joined the Congress and won from Tendukheda.