Local body polls to be fought between patriots and anti-nationals: MP minister

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has said that the upcoming local body elections in the state will be fought between patriots and anti-nationals.

Speaking with reporters in Indore on Tuesday, Thakur said, “BJP is a group of patriots while the Congress did nothing in the past 65 years except for creating problems. Under the Congress, the world looked at India as a hub of corruption and crime. Prime Minister Narendra Modi restored the country’s image.”

She said development was the focus of the BJP. “We imbibe principles in our social welfare schemes to bring about a social change. We respect all religions, and schemes are for all those who have rights under the Constitution. We want to make politics a means of serving society,” Thakur told reporters.

She also accused the Congress of disrupting the social harmony of the country by pushing it into the vicious cycle of appeasement.

On the suspension of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against the Prophet, she said, “Those who make mistakes are punished. Nobody can play with the sentiments of people.”