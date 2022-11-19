scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Letter threatens blasts in Indore during Rahul yatra, case filed

The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also threatened the assassination of Rahul and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. It was delivered via post to a sweet shop on Friday morning,

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district Friday registered a case after an anonymous letter warned of bomb blasts if Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra goes ahead with its scheduled halt at the city’s Khalsa Stadium on November 29.



Police said they have registered a case. Indore DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters: “The letter is being dealt with with utmost seriousness. We are also verifying its authenticity.”

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

