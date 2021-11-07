Labourer beaten up & wife shot at in MP; three accused booked under SC-SCT Act

A 28-year-old labourer was beaten up and his wife shot at by a group of men following a dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Diwali. Cops have registered a case of attempt to murder and have also booked the accused under other relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The man, Anil Ahirwar, in his FIR lodged at the Civil Lines police station, stated that it was around 8:45 pm on Diwali when he had gone to return money to a person and spotted three men—identified as Virendra Yadav, Deepak Yadav and Saurabh Singh—-waiting on the road.

In his statement to the police, Anil said, “It was then that Saurabh began hurling abuses at me over an old dispute. But when I asked them to stop abusing me, they began beating me up, first with their bare hands. Then they hit me on my head and my back with a stick.”

Anil said that he had managed to escape and return home, after which he along with his wife and father were about to set out to lodge an FIR. But it was then when the three men reached his house, he said.

Anil told the cops that Surabh hurled a casteist abuse at him and then fired a few rounds, injuring his wife Mamta in the process. Anil and Mamta are now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhansi.

Anil’s brother’s Sanju told The Indian Express stated that the tiff had started earlier. Though Saurabh’s father had called Anil over to their house for some work, he refused to go there. Saurabh attacked Anil the next day.

Cops, however, said there was a different reason why Anil was attacked. Pushpendra Mishra, Town Inspector of Civil Lines police station, said, “During out investigation so far, we have not found any evidence to suggest that Anil was attacked because he had refused to go and work at Saurabh’s house. Though the two belong to different castes, their economic backgrounds are similar. We have registered a case and the accused will be arrested soon.”

Congress has formed a fact-finding committee to carry out a probe. The body will be led by Surendra Chaudhary and its other members are Raju Bichole, PK Verma and Kallan Ahirwar. All of them are from Congress’s SC-ST wing.

Meanwhile, a group of 100 people protested outside the office of the superintendent of police demanding justice. Later, SP Sachin Sharma also visited the village.

The police have registered a case against Saurabh, Virendra and Deepak under section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) of the IPC along with sections 3 (1)(A), 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.